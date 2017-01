ACT with GC75th arriving G'day

First ever Jeep, but previous 4x4 and AWD user.

Trading in my Audi 8V S3 for the diesel 75th Anniversary model Grand Cherokee in gorgeous Granite.

Based in ACT and very much looking forward to some trails and trips to the Snowies

Grand Cherokee CRD 75th Anniversary Edition

Granite Crystal