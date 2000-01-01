Jeep Cherokee KK Limited 2012 Asking Price: 24990 Make: Jeep Model: Cherokee Year: 2012 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 39121 Rego State: QLD Hi all,



Regrettably having to sell my KK. I moved from Cairns to Brisbane and live in the city which means I never get a chance to use it anymore.



I put a bit of effort into the car and a few here even helped when I was looking for assistance. I would love for the car to go to someone who is going to use it for its intended purpose but at the end of the day I need to let it go.



Here's the link to the CarSales ad



All the info about what is on it is in there and also lots of pictures. Please let me know if you have any questions. Would be happy to answer or even organise a test drive.



Cheers,

Vipesss (Denis)

