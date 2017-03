Idler Pulley on 4.0L Six? Seems to be one prob after another at the moment, driving home & noticed a very metallic smell at one point then it seemed to go away so thought it was the industrial area I was driving through. Got home & it was making a weird noise under the bonnet so popped it & had a look, motor going, & noticed something on the "idler pulley" arm.

Looks like the back of the bearing has come away so my question is how easy are they to replace & where can you get them, either idler or bearing Seems to be one prob after another at the moment, driving home & noticed a very metallic smell at one point then it seemed to go away so thought it was the industrial area I was driving through. Got home & it was making a weird noise under the bonnet so popped it & had a look, motor going, & noticed something on the "idler pulley" arm.Looks like the back of the bearing has come away so my question is how easy are they to replace & where can you get them, either idler or bearing __________________

1999 WJ GCL, old 4B's - FJ55 Cruiser- 85 & 89 Paj- GQ- Disco 1- 98,00 & 01 Explorers & a Musso