Evening all,
Has anyone got an opinion on the gauge of the factory provided wiring for the brake controller? I have an opinion that it's too small a gauge and is not providing enough voltage/current to the brakes on my van. At full power my system won't lock my brakes in manual mode on a wet road, and that concerns me that there's not enough energy getting to the van's brakes.
I will go through the system next weekend to check all other connections. At this stage I just wanted to put it out there that I think it's too thin and see if other members have an opinion yay or nay.
Cheers,
Robert