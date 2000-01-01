 Brake controller wiring - WH - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 277
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Brake controller wiring - WH
Evening all,

Has anyone got an opinion on the gauge of the factory provided wiring for the brake controller? I have an opinion that it's too small a gauge and is not providing enough voltage/current to the brakes on my van. At full power my system won't lock my brakes in manual mode on a wet road, and that concerns me that there's not enough energy getting to the van's brakes.

I will go through the system next weekend to check all other connections. At this stage I just wanted to put it out there that I think it's too thin and see if other members have an opinion yay or nay.

Cheers,

Robert

Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Pomona Qld
Posts: 454
What Jeep do I drive?: WH

I had a similar problem last year when towing my van it would go from limited power to completely locking the brakes on the van up, I couldn't find the problem with a multi meter and ended up seeing an auto electrician...at first he couldn't find the problem either until he opened up the 7 pin plug from the van connection when he found that the positive wire at the connection to the van was loose.

He said for some reason the standard 7 pin flat plug screws holding the wire work loose after a long period.

May not your issue but maybe worth a look.
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 277
What Jeep do I drive?: WH

Thanks, I will be sure to check that.

Cheers,

Robert

