Drones Last thread I could find on Drones was 6 years old. Had a quick read and thought wow how quick this tech changes!



Long story short I just ordered a DJI Mavic Pro as the wife insisted.. (saw it at the Brissy 4x4 camping and boating show then went home and did some research).



Wow these things are an impressive bit of kit. Anyone else out there playing with this stuff and have hints or tips?



For those that havent seen it, it has a full 4k camera on stability gimble, 2.4 gig remote that also feeds video back to your phone that locks into the transmitter, auto landing, return to home, auto obstacle avoidance, top speed of 64kmh and a range of 4km, all in a package that folds up into a block the size of a shoe. Has 9 onboard processors to handle all the tech! Impressive little beast, though not cheap..



