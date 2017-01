Jeep Collection Asking Price: $2000 ONO Condition: USED and loved Location: Upper Ferntree Gully, Victoria Well it's time get move on my beloved Jeep collection.



Many of you who may know me know that this has been an ongoing collection over the last 20 years.



There is approx. 215 items here and quite a few rare and sort after Jeeps. These include an original Jim Beam decanter with original box, the Disney Mickey Mouse Jeep, a full set of "movie magic" series etc.



I would like to sell as a whole lot if possible, this would suit any man cave or Jeep fanatic. I can take more pictures on request and will post at buyer expense but it would be quite a few large boxes.





















