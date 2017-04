Crappy engine wiring I've noticed the plastic coils surrounding the wiring in the engine bay has become dry and brittle and is breaking to pieces and is exposing the wire underneath. They are still covered in rubber but i'm worried that the heat will eventually melt them exposing the copper underneath. Would normal electrical tape be enough to protect them? I've noticed the plastic coils surrounding the wiring in the engine bay has become dry and brittle and is breaking to pieces and is exposing the wire underneath. They are still covered in rubber but i'm worried that the heat will eventually melt them exposing the copper underneath. Would normal electrical tape be enough to protect them?