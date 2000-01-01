WHAT IS IT WORTH? 5 wheels,Interior wheel holder and cover Hey, guys i am wanting to get rid of my stock wheels from my 1996 Jeep Cherokee Limited XJ (15X7) in good condition apart from needing new tyres.

Interior wheel holder with all hardware, except for bolts which go through the floor. I also have the vinyl wheel cover, all in good condition.

I was thinking $300-$350 for the lot, $250 for the 5 wheels, and $50 for the wheel holder and tyre cover.

I am wondering if this is a reasonable price and what people would be willing to pay?

The reason for selling is that i have 31's now and they wont fit on the holder, have been told 30's fit though.

I also have the cargo cover roller as well, what is this worth?



Your replies are much appreciated,

