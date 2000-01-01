Airbox alignment issues? So I just changed the air filter on the jeep and noticed that, before I'd even touched anything, you could see some of the orange seal of the filter on the rear side of the airbox. I took the top of the airbox off, changed over the filter and when I went to put the top back on again it seemed like the plastic tabs that you have to slot in were not going in properly. This means that the top of the airbox is somewhat misaligned, and there's a lip over the front of it and a small part of the filter is showing at the back. No mattered what I tried I couldn't get it to align. Anyone encountered this before? So I just changed the air filter on the jeep and noticed that, before I'd even touched anything, you could see some of the orange seal of the filter on the rear side of the airbox. I took the top of the airbox off, changed over the filter and when I went to put the top back on again it seemed like the plastic tabs that you have to slot in were not going in properly. This means that the top of the airbox is somewhat misaligned, and there's a lip over the front of it and a small part of the filter is showing at the back. No mattered what I tried I couldn't get it to align. Anyone encountered this before?

