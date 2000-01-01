 Sunraysia Owner - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Sunraysia Owner
I live in an area called Sunraysia which is in the Northwest of Victoria.
We only have to step in the River and we are in New South Wales and its closer for us to got to Adelaide as it a 5 hour drive while our states capital is Melbourne is over 7 hours away.
But to get to the South Aussie/ Victoria boarder is close to 2 hours drive.

Since I have have bought my KJ Jeep Cherokee which it is name here but in America its a Liberty. I have noticed that there are a lot Jeeps in our area.

But to the same as mine. Well naturally a Black one being mine. We have seen a Silver one and the other day we seen a Red one and a Greenish coloured one. But we don't know if they are residents here or on ther way through.

But the Jeep has got a good following here. I done a quick liters to the kilometers and it worked out as 6.8 liter to the 100 kilometers. And if it stays this way I will be more than happy.

SO keep on rolling to all Jeep owners.
To have the Jeep is to get to places where I couldn't go before.

