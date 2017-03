From memory, pop the little cover off inside the tailgate (to the passenger side of centre) and poke your finger in there. There's a lever/switch which if pushed one way will lock the tailgate, the other way unlocks it.

Sorry about being a little vague

A bit of mucking around and you should get it.



Cheers,

