Old 1 Hour Ago
ninocarreon  ninocarreon is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Jeep Grand Cherokee Rear Ended..Write off?
Hi,

I got rear ended yesterday and brought the car to a smash repairer. Not my fault and my insurance will be chasing the third party's insurance. Luckily I got a free courtesy car.

Just wanted to check if my 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be written off as the rear quarter panel was hit and the tire moved inwards a bit which caused it to wobble from the rear when I parked the car safely after the accident.

Car is insured at market value though. Less then 2 years from its original rego Dec 2015 and still has 2 years warranty.

https://s16.postimg.org/sygu08zo5/IM..._WA0007_01.jpg

https://s16.postimg.org/qsmj5qw7p/20170213_152209.jpg

I wouldn't want it to be written off as the car still has finance and don't want to be lose a car and still owe a bit from the finance as the car is insured at market value which is probably around 40k to 44k

Hope you guys can advise.

Thanks.

