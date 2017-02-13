Jeep Grand Cherokee Rear Ended..Write off? Hi,



I got rear ended yesterday and brought the car to a smash repairer. Not my fault and my insurance will be chasing the third party's insurance. Luckily I got a free courtesy car.



Just wanted to check if my 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be written off as the rear quarter panel was hit and the tire moved inwards a bit which caused it to wobble from the rear when I parked the car safely after the accident.



Car is insured at market value though. Less then 2 years from its original rego Dec 2015 and still has 2 years warranty.



https://s16.postimg.org/sygu08zo5/IM..._WA0007_01.jpg



https://s16.postimg.org/qsmj5qw7p/20170213_152209.jpg



I wouldn't want it to be written off as the car still has finance and don't want to be lose a car and still owe a bit from the finance as the car is insured at market value which is probably around 40k to 44k



Hope you guys can advise.



Thanks. Hi,I got rear ended yesterday and brought the car to a smash repairer. Not my fault and my insurance will be chasing the third party's insurance. Luckily I got a free courtesy car.Just wanted to check if my 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be written off as the rear quarter panel was hit and the tire moved inwards a bit which caused it to wobble from the rear when I parked the car safely after the accident.Car is insured at market value though. Less then 2 years from its original rego Dec 2015 and still has 2 years warranty.I wouldn't want it to be written off as the car still has finance and don't want to be lose a car and still owe a bit from the finance as the car is insured at market value which is probably around 40k to 44kHope you guys can advise.Thanks.