Hi,
I got rear ended yesterday and brought the car to a smash repairer. Not my fault and my insurance will be chasing the third party's insurance. Luckily I got a free courtesy car.
Just wanted to check if my 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be written off as the rear quarter panel was hit and the tire moved inwards a bit which caused it to wobble from the rear when I parked the car safely after the accident.
Car is insured at market value though. Less then 2 years from its original rego Dec 2015 and still has 2 years warranty.
https://s16.postimg.org/sygu08zo5/IM..._WA0007_01.jpg
https://s16.postimg.org/qsmj5qw7p/20170213_152209.jpg
I wouldn't want it to be written off as the car still has finance and don't want to be lose a car and still owe a bit from the finance as the car is insured at market value which is probably around 40k to 44k
Hope you guys can advise.
Thanks.