Old 1 Hour Ago
Default Stalling/bucking/running rough: Diagnostic Challenges
Apologies for the little read, but thought to prevent a long list of  have you tried this already by giving some background info on the issue at hand.

After some years of relative peace with the XJ, an old enemy has now returned: the intermittent stalling/ bucking/ running rough. It used to do it occasionally when driving, engine cold or warm, but now has been there pretty much constant, rendering the XJ useless to drive.
Some history: Had these symptoms started several years back. The below repairs the past 4-5 years seemed to have cured the issue each time (for a prolonged time). Never had any Check Engine light come on during any of these, the light itself is working, no codes on my scanner , except one, see further down )

Replaced MAP sensor and cleaned throttle body
(together with a tune-up with new plugs, wires, distributor cap and rotor)
Replaced Crankshaft position sensor (CPS)
Replaced CAM shaft sensor
New battery (2x)
New Cath converter about 4 years ago

O2 sensors are still on the shelves, I just cant get the old bastards out, tried too many times. However, one could drive without O2 sensors, it should give a rich ride, but it shouldnt cause the stalling, bucking and rough idle/running Id say. The smell of a very rich running engine is keeping me accompanied when in the engine bay and it idles like a dragster racer.

So, hating to think one of the already replaced sensors failed on me already, I thought to look into other possible causes, thinking that something intermittent like this is likely more an electric/sensor issue. The past days Ive spent testing:
TPS: voltage ranging from 1.5V at closed throttle to 3.96V at WOT which seems to be within specs
Smooth needle movements up and down on the analogue multimeter, no dead spots or hesitation. Tapping on the TPS or wiggling the wires didnt influence this at all.
CPS: measuring continuity over pin B and C gives infinite resistance, not indicating a short
(the old CPS would give the same actually, indicating it wasnt faulty?? However after changing it out, the issue disappeared for about 2-3 years!!!)
MAP sensor: gets 5,12 V power, has good ground, and signal wire reads 4.7V key on/engine off, and idle shows the signal wire giving around 1.9-2.3 Volt. Not sure if this is somewhat high. Opening the throttle drops the voltage (as it should be)

After disconnecting the MAP sensor while the engine was running, to see if this made a difference (maybe a little but its idling so crap at the moment it was hard to tell) , the CHECK ENGINE light came on, giving code p0108 (MAP/Barometric pressure circuit high). I guess this is because I disconnected it?
Pulled the plugwires one by one, all cylinders seem to be working (slight increase in rough idle when pulled)
I like to think it is going to be something simple like a sensor. But so far they pretty much test good (although not sure about that relative high signal Voltage of the MAP at idle)
Starting to get to the end of what I can think of or test. Maybe an intermittent coil issue (although Id expect no starts or shutting down). But what was initially intermittent stalling while driving, has now progressed to something more permanent with rough idle, and rough running.

In short: I can use your input and questions and Im open for any ideas/thoughts! I think by now I know more about this XJ than a mechanic in a shop here would or would care about to diagnose (no offence) and I dont feel like paying someone who is just going to replace parts till its fixed, IF it gets fixed that way.

Cheers in advance.
97 XJ 4.0 Sport (Nov)
Chrysler 8.25"
177.000 km

Stop calling your car a "she". It's a car.

Old 19 Minutes Ago
Default
My WJ had the same symptoms a while back, bucking, stalling and changing gears randomly. It ended up being the TPS which i swore it wouldn't be as it was only a year old. The one that was on there still read withing specs for voltage sweep too.

Sent from my SM-T530 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app
I drive over stuff!!!!
Old 13 Minutes Ago
Default
hmm, shifting was never a problem in mine, otherwise Id think the same. The only time it made me think of that, was when the torque converter unlocked on a drive (twice), " out of nowhere". But that could be the solenoid too.
97 XJ 4.0 Sport (Nov)
Chrysler 8.25"
177.000 km

Stop calling your car a "she". It's a car.
Old 12 Minutes Ago
Default
Just tested the coil too: both primary and secondary resistance within spec.
97 XJ 4.0 Sport (Nov)
Chrysler 8.25"
177.000 km

Stop calling your car a "she". It's a car.
