I have an interesting problem.
2010 JKU CRD
Drivers side window one day would not go down
Then it did and would not go up, this happened about 3 times.
All other windows are perfect.
I pulled the door card and measured the voltage going to the motor which was 0 volts for both up & down functions.
First i checked the door harness connectors for corrosion etc and cleaned them. They looked perfect.
Lots of searching and googling led me to believe i had a faulty switch cluster in the dash.
Rang the local stealer they quoted me $284
I ordered the switch from the US with another item for 1/3 the cost.
Today i put the new cluster in and my window still wont go up.
Any clues please, its not fun when its raining