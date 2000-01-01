 Power windows - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Power windows


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
jwrangler's Avatar
jwrangler  jwrangler is online now
AJOR Silver
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Sydney
Posts: 158
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 14
Liked 37 Times in 26 Posts
Default Power windows
I have an interesting problem.

2010 JKU CRD

Drivers side window one day would not go down
Then it did and would not go up, this happened about 3 times.
All other windows are perfect.

I pulled the door card and measured the voltage going to the motor which was 0 volts for both up & down functions.

First i checked the door harness connectors for corrosion etc and cleaned them. They looked perfect.

Lots of searching and googling led me to believe i had a faulty switch cluster in the dash.

Rang the local stealer they quoted me $284
I ordered the switch from the US with another item for 1/3 the cost.

Today i put the new cluster in and my window still wont go up.

Any clues please, its not fun when its raining

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
MightyMouse's Avatar
MightyMouse  MightyMouse is online now
No Winching
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 3,328
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 87
Liked 437 Times in 241 Posts
Default
Perhaps these will help.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: D3_3_0 Screenshot002.jpg Views: 11 Size: 25.7 KB ID: 75540   Click image for larger version Name: D3_3_0 Screenshot003.jpg Views: 10 Size: 33.1 KB ID: 75541  
__________________
It seemed like a good idea at the time........
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 51 Minutes Ago
jwrangler's Avatar
jwrangler  jwrangler is online now
AJOR Silver
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Sydney
Posts: 158
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 14
Liked 37 Times in 26 Posts
Default
Many thanks mighty mouse
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:19 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=