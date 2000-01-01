Power windows I have an interesting problem.



2010 JKU CRD



Drivers side window one day would not go down

Then it did and would not go up, this happened about 3 times.

All other windows are perfect.



I pulled the door card and measured the voltage going to the motor which was 0 volts for both up & down functions.



First i checked the door harness connectors for corrosion etc and cleaned them. They looked perfect.



Lots of searching and googling led me to believe i had a faulty switch cluster in the dash.



Rang the local stealer they quoted me $284

I ordered the switch from the US with another item for 1/3 the cost.



Today i put the new cluster in and my window still wont go up.



