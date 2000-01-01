Which is the oil return for the 545rfe box? Planning to plumb the aux cooler into the oil return line today but would like clarification as to which line is the return line on the Wrangler.



I know the way to check should be to see which line is cooler than the other, as this should be the return line, however, on mine the cooler line is the lower hose.



Everywhere I've looked online mentions that its infact the upper line that should be the return line.



Is there a way to confirm which is the return line when looking at the ports on the gearbox itself, that way I can follow it back to make 100% sure I have the right one?



