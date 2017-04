Ended up getting one. Gday

So I looked around for a 4wd that would fit the family looking through all the different makes from toyota (where I have most of my experience) to landrover. I ended up with this wg grand cherokee.

I'm looking forward to seeing how the jeeps go. I've owned most makes of 4wd so this should be interesting.

After having owned her for 2 days its sprung a decent oil leak from the back of the motor... somewhere ... its hard to see behind these v8s.

Anyway the rest of the vehicle is immaculate.



Grippy