Xj Long Arm Necessary!! Hey everyone, first time post.



Im slightly confused as what to do, im looking at purchasing a Rubicon Express 3.5 lift kit and am asking for your advice as to whether to go long arm or short arm?



The car is a DD but will be doing a fair amount of weekend warrior trails.

and it s a 98 Xj cherokee, im currently running 31s with old man emu lift and bushwacker flat flares and will most likely goto 32s later as a max size.



