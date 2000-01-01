death wobble well after about 12 months of chaseing the death wobble in my lifted wj replacing every thing i could think of in the front end i'd had enough i was about to take the lift kit out of it. then a old mate thats cluey said you want me to give you a hand and see if we cant nut this out. ill be far**ed he found it the 4 hundred dollar streering dampener i put in it i used the wrong bolt it came with two different types the one i used moved close to half an inch inside the rubber witch by the time it got to the front wheels was close to 4 inches wasnot happy with me self. all that time chaseing every thing to find out it was what i did.i can now hit any pot hole and nothing at all well after about 12 months of chaseing the death wobble in my lifted wj replacing every thing i could think of in the front end i'd had enough i was about to take the lift kit out of it. then a old mate thats cluey said you want me to give you a hand and see if we cant nut this out. ill be far**ed he found it the 4 hundred dollar streering dampener i put in it i used the wrong bolt it came with two different types the one i used moved close to half an inch inside the rubber witch by the time it got to the front wheels was close to 4 inches wasnot happy with me self. all that time chaseing every thing to find out it was what i did.i can now hit any pot hole and nothing at all Likes: (2)

ruffy01, SeaComms