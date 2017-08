New guy Hey all,



Phils the name, buying a jeep is my aim.



looking at buying a jeep wrangler 4door 2012 model.

Just wondering is there anything i should look for when checking it out.

Any known issues etc.

Its done 100000 ks.



Just wrote my landcruiser off so was looking at a jeep now.



Its either a 2012 jeep with 100000 ks or a 2001 nissan patrol with 300000 ks (same price)



Cheers



