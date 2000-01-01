Im back W see ll hello all my old freinds some of you might have wondered i was still consuming oxygen

Well truth of the matter is just

Last summer i was involved fighting a buush and had a silent heart attack on the fire ground

This in terned fired of a whole pile of clots to my femoral arteries so had to have a femoral bypas also needed a stent in right coranary artery

Operation had complications and ended up with bilateral foot drop and ulna nerve palsy in left hand

As a result of all the meds i also suffered retinal odemia in both eyes so i sight ant to good

The frustrating bit is my balance is shot i had to leave work and just take it easy as i have no endurance to do any physycal tasks so all the extra things i want to do to the xj i now have to get shops to do

Good thing is i have heaps of time to help with any tech isues that you might have

Murray W see ll hello all my old freinds some of you might have wondered i was still consuming oxygenWell truth of the matter is justLast summer i was involved fighting a buush and had a silent heart attack on the fire groundThis in terned fired of a whole pile of clots to my femoral arteries so had to have a femoral bypas also needed a stent in right coranary arteryOperation had complications and ended up with bilateral foot drop and ulna nerve palsy in left handAs a result of all the meds i also suffered retinal odemia in both eyes so i sight ant to goodThe frustrating bit is my balance is shot i had to leave work and just take it easy as i have no endurance to do any physycal tasks so all the extra things i want to do to the xj i now have to get shops to doGood thing is i have heaps of time to help with any tech isues that you might haveMurray





Proud member of the "She'll Be Right" Gang

yes LEZ is my brother __________________Proud member of the "She'll Be Right" Gangyes LEZ is my brother