 It's all over Red Rover - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > GENERAL > General Jeep Chat
Reload this Page It's all over Red Rover


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
crisis  crisis is offline
Newbie
  
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 42
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 4 Times in 4 Posts
Default It's all over Red Rover
Just had confirmation that my beloved Red JKU has been written off after 5 years of fun.

She took one for the team protecting the passengers from a drunk driver running up the back of them at 90 kph while they were stopped.

All passengers are fine.

The JK is a mess, but you should see the other guy. Can't recognise the make or model - Great Wall BTW.

As my son says - buy a Jeep...

So I did. New Grand Overland Diesel ordered and pending delivery.

Anyone want to buy an unused JKU hard top in Sydney?
Likes: (1)

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Jimmyb's Avatar
Jimmyb  Jimmyb is offline
Head Honcho
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Australia
Posts: 11,389
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 632
Liked 669 Times in 370 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Wow insane hey. At least nowbody hurt and insurance paying out.

Got any photos?
__________________
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com Ausjeep Merchandise Jeep Tee Shirts
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 48 Minutes Ago
Tyvokka's Avatar
Tyvokka  Tyvokka is offline
Jedi Master
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Sydney
Posts: 2,391
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 812
Liked 691 Times in 450 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by crisis View Post
Just had confirmation that my beloved Red JKU has been written off after 5 years of fun.

She took one for the team protecting the passengers from a drunk driver running up the back of them at 90 kph while they were stopped.

All passengers are fine.

The JK is a mess, but you should see the other guy. Can't recognise the make or model - Great Wall BTW.

As my son says - buy a Jeep...

So I did. New Grand Overland Diesel ordered and pending delivery.

Anyone want to buy an unused JKU hard top in Sydney?
Glad everyone's fine.

One the subject of hardtop, I've just sold my new unused one last Saturday..
__________________
Grand Wookie Jedi
Rrrrrrrr-aghhhh!
http://youtu.be/e8aEDaeBMyI
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 06:22 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=