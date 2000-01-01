Just had confirmation that my beloved Red JKU has been written off after 5 years of fun.
She took one for the team protecting the passengers from a drunk driver running up the back of them at 90 kph while they were stopped.
All passengers are fine.
The JK is a mess, but you should see the other guy. Can't recognise the make or model - Great Wall BTW.
As my son says - buy a Jeep...
So I did. New Grand Overland Diesel ordered and pending delivery.
Anyone want to buy an unused JKU hard top in Sydney?