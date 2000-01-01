It's all over Red Rover Just had confirmation that my beloved Red JKU has been written off after 5 years of fun.



She took one for the team protecting the passengers from a drunk driver running up the back of them at 90 kph while they were stopped.



All passengers are fine.



The JK is a mess, but you should see the other guy. Can't recognise the make or model - Great Wall BTW.



As my son says - buy a Jeep...



So I did. New Grand Overland Diesel ordered and pending delivery.



Anyone want to buy an unused JKU hard top in Sydney? Just had confirmation that my beloved Red JKU has been written off after 5 years of fun.She took one for the team protecting the passengers from a drunk driver running up the back of them at 90 kph while they were stopped.All passengers are fine.The JK is a mess, but you should see the other guy. Can't recognise the make or model - Great Wall BTW.As my son says - buy a Jeep...So I did. New Grand Overland Diesel ordered and pending delivery.Anyone want to buy an unused JKU hard top in Sydney? Likes: (1)

Jimmyb