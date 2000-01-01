RSE Bombshell Diff kit for JK Wrangler Asking Price: $250 Condition: New Location: Goulburn I purchased this about 8 months ago, i have just sold the jeep so need it gone.



pickup only, its bloody heavy



Here is a link to where i purchased the kit from



http://www.jeepkonection.com.au/Bomb...-Dana-30-or-44



Cheers

Jason I purchased this about 8 months ago, i have just sold the jeep so need it gone.pickup only, its bloody heavyHere is a link to where i purchased the kit fromCheersJason