2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee MY14.
Low kms - only 41000 on the clock, used sparingly.
This car has :
Quadra-Lift air suspension - 3 Height Adjustments for any terrain.
CommandView dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Blind spot monitoring
Adaptive cruise control
Forward collision warning plus
Advanced brake assist system
Leather seats
Ventilated front seats
Wood and leather wrapped steering wheel
Always garaged
Single owner driven
Never driven off-road or on unsealed roads.
Shell V-Power fuel used
Full service record available with all documents and manual along with Spare Key fob.
Extended warranty cover until 2019 paid for (2000$ apprx).
No dings or scratches (Minor scratches on alloys - Minor Curb damage)
regularly polished
It is exceptional value at $42500. ($67,613+ for New)