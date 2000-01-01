 MY14 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland For SALE - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
Tim40
I just registered
  
Join Date: Sep 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default MY14 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland For SALE
Asking Price: 42500
Make: Jeep
Model: Overland
Year: 2013 Sept
Condition: Great ! Hardly used
Odometer KM: 41000
Rego State: NSW
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee MY14.
Low kms - only 41000 on the clock, used sparingly.

This car has :

Quadra-Lift air suspension - 3 Height Adjustments for any terrain.
CommandView dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Blind spot monitoring
Adaptive cruise control
Forward collision warning plus
Advanced brake assist system
Leather seats
Ventilated front seats
Wood and leather wrapped steering wheel

Always garaged
Single owner driven
Never driven off-road or on unsealed roads.
Shell V-Power fuel used
Full service record available with all documents and manual along with Spare Key fob.
Extended warranty cover until 2019 paid for (2000$ apprx).
No dings or scratches (Minor scratches on alloys - Minor Curb damage)
regularly polished


It is exceptional value at $42500. ($67,613+ for New)
Last edited by Tim40; 2 Hours Ago at 11:35 PM.

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
oldgringo
Newbie
  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Thornlie wa
Posts: 46
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 4 Times in 4 Posts
Default
Hi Tim40,

Guessing it has the 3.6 litre fitted?

Cheers
Dave
