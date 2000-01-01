MY14 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland For SALE Asking Price: 42500 Make: Jeep Model: Overland Year: 2013 Sept Condition: Great ! Hardly used Odometer KM: 41000 Rego State: NSW 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee MY14.

Low kms - only 41000 on the clock, used sparingly.



This car has :



Quadra-Lift air suspension - 3 Height Adjustments for any terrain.

CommandView dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Blind spot monitoring

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning plus

Advanced brake assist system

Leather seats

Ventilated front seats

Wood and leather wrapped steering wheel



Always garaged

Single owner driven

Never driven off-road or on unsealed roads.

Shell V-Power fuel used

Full service record available with all documents and manual along with Spare Key fob.

Extended warranty cover until 2019 paid for (2000$ apprx).

No dings or scratches (Minor scratches on alloys - Minor Curb damage)

regularly polished





