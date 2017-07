Custom Jeep Renegade pickup echoes Comanche of yore, and it can be yours Jeep will finally answer enthusiasts' wishes with a Wrangler-based pickup truck, probably in late 2019, but in the meantime, this custom Jeep Renegade pickup should pique your interest. The Renegade "Comanche" pickup was discovered for sale by The Drive and it's quite a marvelous build. It takes a lot of effort to follow through on a project like...











Read More...



Jeep will finally answer enthusiasts' wishes with a Wrangler-based pickup truck, probably in late 2019, but in the meantime, this custom Jeep Renegade pickup should pique your interest. The Renegade "Comanche" pickup was discovered for sale by The Drive and it's quite a marvelous build. It takes a lot of effort to follow through on a project like...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com