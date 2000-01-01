Rear trackbar bracket I have 3" lift and I am running rear LCA/shock mount skids, which mean I have to widen the track bar bracket mount holes on my Teraflex bracket (something that I am loath to do) because the LCA skid pushes the bracket over 5mm toward the centre of the Jeep.



Does anyone know of any rear track bar brackets that don't use the LCA axle-side bolt like the Metalcloak and Teraflex brackets and don't require cutting the existing axle track bar mount like the Evo and Synergy 3"+ brackets?



The only one that I can find is the Synergy 2"-3" bracket but nobody in Australia seems to stock it. I have 3" lift and I am running rear LCA/shock mount skids, which mean I have to widen the track bar bracket mount holes on my Teraflex bracket (something that I am loath to do) because the LCA skid pushes the bracket over 5mm toward the centre of the Jeep.Does anyone know of any rear track bar brackets that don't use the LCA axle-side bolt like the Metalcloak and Teraflex brackets and don't require cutting the existing axle track bar mount like the Evo and Synergy 3"+ brackets?The only one that I can find is the Synergy 2"-3" bracket but nobody in Australia seems to stock it. __________________

The average human walks 1,500km per year and drinks 83L of beer which means we're getting 18km/L.