water leak advice! hi everyone,



Im from Victoria. I recently bought a brand new MY17 Rubicon unlimited, and have been having water leak problems since the day i got it about 5 weeks ago. its coming in from the a pillar corners between the pillar and the windshield, and seems to be skipping the seal halfway down the door and coming to the inside of the car footwells.



I had to wait two weeks to book it in for the fix. the dealer adjusted the doors and "water tested" with no leaks. so sure enough the next few days of rain and its still leaking.



called again this morning and i have to wait 3 weeks before i get it looked at again! this time the are going to adjust the door hinges. I asked if they could replace the seals and they responded saying not yet as they have to try more adjustments first. what other adjustments!



I know there are numerous threads on leaks, but has anyone here in aus, had much luck with dealer fixes? im paranoid it will come out worse off, especially adjusting hinges etc. Im debating whether to attempt to fix myself and put some extra rubber or foam in areas.



its so frustrating, spent big bucks brand new and this happens. my 2011 jk never leaked.



