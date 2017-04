The 80 series has much more room than the JK but they aren't exactly the same class of vehicle so comparing like for like, you will find the only two things they have in common are solid axles and a handbrake that is not to be trusted.



I don't know about local JK engine conversions but the 'murican mob have stuffed a lot of different engines in the JK.

__________________

The average human walks 1,500km per year and drinks 83L of beer which means we're getting 18km/L.