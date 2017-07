JK Wrangler 2.8L Turbo Diesel Hi Need Help with very difficult morning starts for my Wrangler,

I live in Samoa (tropics) and bought 2009 Wrangler second hand from someone I know have had problems with morning starts and blowing black smoke when it starts.

The glow plug indicator light never comes on. Had to replace a new starter last month and that died while trying to start it last week.

Can anyone help please

Toti Hi Need Help with very difficult morning starts for my Wrangler,I live in Samoa (tropics) and bought 2009 Wrangler second hand from someone I know have had problems with morning starts and blowing black smoke when it starts.The glow plug indicator light never comes on. Had to replace a new starter last month and that died while trying to start it last week.Can anyone help pleaseToti