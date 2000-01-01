Brace yourselves... hemijeepy is back!!! Hey everyone,



some of you might of read my obnoxious testosterone filled posts from the mind to later 2000's.. after several European cars, a few really awesome toyota's ... and at a much more levelled headed 31 years old... hemijeepy is going to back in a JEEP



As fate and love have a way of shaping our future, I feel in love... with a midwest American ... who also ownes an FJ cruiser as do I up until some time later this week when my friend and business partner buys it from me.



So... with plans to be relocating back to the US for good, we sold the FJ ( which i bought new and is just on one year old ) however we still wanted a 4x4 that was going to offer fun and capabilities yet not have $70k tied up sitting in our garage for half the year... so we decided to seek out a JEEP - ironically my American female companion also owned a WJ/G like me way way back in the day ( our parallel lives 11000miles apart prior to meeting in Bali some time ago is scary) - however being still young at heart - we wanted a "toy" ... so as luck and $$ would have it - we found a badass JK that someone had spend a bazillion $$$ on ( like I have on my last few brand new cars ) and traded it in at a local Mitsubishi dealership... just waiting for the more mature hemijeepy to come along and give nightmares to the young used carsalesman and get some revenge and screw down the car yard on a 40deg Saturday afgternoon..



Im quiet happy with the deal we got...



So next week - hopefully, we shall be taking delivery of our new ( old ) 2010 JK unlimited sport ...





cant wait to go topless, disconnect the JKS & flex the F out of this beast





