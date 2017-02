Minor Comanche progress. Gents and ladies, I'm slowly collecting what I need to build my MJ.

List so far is

1 x 1986 Comanche XLS

1 x 1996 Cherokee Sport

1 x 4.7 Stroker

1 x D30 with ARB locker and Warn hubs and axles- ratios TBC

1x D44 to be built

Warn rockcrawler front bar

Several sets of wheels to choose from- Jeep Turbines, black steely, And a couple of pairs of 5 spoke alloys.

Some lift parts



Further plans may entail

BJ 2500 grille

Hood scoop

1x CJ8

1x YJ

1x MJ

1x XJ

1x Jeep trailers.

1x Empty Wallet.