March/April 2017

Editorial – March April 2017

2017 is shaping up to be another great year for Jeep enthusiasts. A number of Jeep events have already been planned for the year including Jeep Beach, the Edinburgh Auto Expo, Camp Coffs, Classic not Plastic and Jeepfest. These events are advertised within this issue and we will keep you up to date with any other Jeep events throughout the year.



Here at Jeep Action we have been busy preparing for Australia’s largest annual Jeep event, Camp Coffs. With support from the Coffs Coast Jeepers Club, tracks are being checked and graded. Registrations can be done at jeepevents.co and more information is available on page 6. Register now so you don’t miss out.



This issue we feature two JK Wranglers and their owners and a J20 collector. We update you on the progress of FC 360 and there are plenty of tech tips from Dr Jeep. There is coverage of an event from last year in Perth, WA and the Melbourne Jeep Owners Club (MJOC) celebrate 20 years. Dan has another great “The Road Chose Me” article covering his adventures travelling through Africa in his well set-up JK Wrangler and we show the 6×6 V8 Military Jeep with its new body and paint.



Wherever you are, enjoy your March/April 2017 issue of Jeep Action.

Michael Bowen











