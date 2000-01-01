WJ/WG EVIC and tyre pressure sensors Asking Price: $100 Condition: Used. Location: North Brisbane WJ/WG EVIC and tyre pressure sensors



So I was planning a project where I'd be able to retrofit the US market EVAC with tyre pressure sensors to my australian jeep. I got the EVIC with TPMS option and a bunch of sensors. No matter what I did I could not get all of the them to be recognised by EVIC.



Occasionally one would register, but not the rest. I went as far as ordering a sensor from a different batch and taking one of them apart to make sure of whatever. Eventually I got tired of trying and decided to terminate the project.



So here is the EVIC module and 4 sensors.



The EVIC is perfectly functional without the sensors and you get the garage door opener that synchs with my door just fine. The only difference is the upon stat up the EVIC beeps once and reports that no pressure sensors found. The message disappears within 30 seconds by itself. This is something one would have to live with if unable to the the sensors to talk to the EVIC.



Also, the bulbs in the EVIC burnt so you would have to order new ones or use one's from your old unit.



http://www.wjjeeps.com/evic.htm

http://www.wjjeeps.com/tpms.htm

http://www.wjjeeps.com/homelink.htm



All yours for $115 shipped anywhere in the country.











