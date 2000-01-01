 WJ/WG EVIC and tyre pressure sensors - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

  #1  
Old 58 Minutes Ago
Sockeye  Sockeye is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 389
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 35
Liked 35 Times in 20 Posts
Default WJ/WG EVIC and tyre pressure sensors
Asking Price: $100
Condition: Used.
Location: North Brisbane
WJ/WG EVIC and tyre pressure sensors

So I was planning a project where I'd be able to retrofit the US market EVAC with tyre pressure sensors to my australian jeep. I got the EVIC with TPMS option and a bunch of sensors. No matter what I did I could not get all of the them to be recognised by EVIC.

Occasionally one would register, but not the rest. I went as far as ordering a sensor from a different batch and taking one of them apart to make sure of whatever. Eventually I got tired of trying and decided to terminate the project.

So here is the EVIC module and 4 sensors.

The EVIC is perfectly functional without the sensors and you get the garage door opener that synchs with my door just fine. The only difference is the upon stat up the EVIC beeps once and reports that no pressure sensors found. The message disappears within 30 seconds by itself. This is something one would have to live with if unable to the the sensors to talk to the EVIC.

Also, the bulbs in the EVIC burnt so you would have to order new ones or use one's from your old unit.

http://www.wjjeeps.com/evic.htm
http://www.wjjeeps.com/tpms.htm
http://www.wjjeeps.com/homelink.htm

All yours for $115 shipped anywhere in the country.





Last edited by Sockeye; 50 Minutes Ago at 04:25 PM.

