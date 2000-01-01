Led Spot Lights and LightBars When I originally got my XJ it had 2 spotlights on the bulbar they were pretty useless ....I pulled them off and got myself a 13 inch led lightbar off ebay a while back I just plugged it into one of the old spotlight wires and sealed the other and tucked it away behind the grill........yesterday I won a auction for a pair of led spotlights but I only have one wire left coming from the relay ..........

My Question can I splice the 2 spotties into the last wire?

as they are LED they would draw less power than one of the old spotties ?

OR Do I have to fit a new relay?

I did some googleing but cant seem to find a answer

Any Ideas

does 3 into 2 really go?

