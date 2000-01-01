 Led Spot Lights and LightBars - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Question Led Spot Lights and LightBars
When I originally got my XJ it had 2 spotlights on the bulbar they were pretty useless ....I pulled them off and got myself a 13 inch led lightbar off ebay a while back I just plugged it into one of the old spotlight wires and sealed the other and tucked it away behind the grill........yesterday I won a auction for a pair of led spotlights but I only have one wire left coming from the relay ..........
My Question can I splice the 2 spotties into the last wire?
as they are LED they would draw less power than one of the old spotties ?
OR Do I have to fit a new relay?
I did some googleing but cant seem to find a answer
Any Ideas
does 3 into 2 really go?
NEW 96 XJ Limited LPG Conversion......as I Have Replaced EVERYTHING!

Best would be to run new wires and relay, especially if you didn't wire up the original spotties.
It's cheap, quick and easy and will offer great piece of mind knowing it's done properly.


