2005 renegade Stuck in 4WD
Hi all hoping someone can help

My transmission blew on my 2005 cherokee renegade so i had it replaced along with the transfer case and when i picked it up the lever was in part time 4WD and wont go into 2WD. It goes into full time 4WD easily but not 2WD. I have tried putting a bit of force on it as i know they sometimes get stuck but cant afford for anything to break again. Obviously the mechanic said they would have another look if i take it back there but dont want to risk driving it if its been installed wrong... wondering if this happens a lot and if there is any trick to un sticking it? It is driving somewhat uneasy and clunky and seems to struggle with tight corners or reverse, is that normal for 4WD?

Also im aware this isnt an actual emergency and just realised it should probably be in another thread but i dont know how to move this. Anyway any help would be appreciated
