Cleaning side trims and bumper bars Every time I clean the side trims and bumper bars no matter what I use as soon as it rains everything goes stripey what do you guys use? Mine is a Laredo so the trims are just the bare plastic type finish

cheers Phil Every time I clean the side trims and bumper bars no matter what I use as soon as it rains everything goes stripey what do you guys use? Mine is a Laredo so the trims are just the bare plastic type finishcheers Phil __________________

Phil&Ann

WG Grand Cherokee CRD Just another way of going broke

to tow a Jayco Sterling van