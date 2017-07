New member Hello All! I have a WK 2 2014 and it is going great. Looking forward to learning more! Firstly, was hoping someone maybe able to help me with "updating" my Sat Nav software. It is the factory unit. Please PM me.

Secondly, I am interested in finding out how to setup front recovery hooks?

