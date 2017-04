Front prop shaft Hi Gents.

Should this vehicle drive with the front prop shaft removed. Mine does not. Mine limits engine revs to about 1200 with no drive regardless of throttle position. Vehicle drives in low range. Had the prop shaft strip the spline at the gearbox end. Big bang and lots of under floor noise. Has anyone bought a Crown prop shaft are they OK. Has anyone had a new spline welded to a prop shaft.

