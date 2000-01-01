





1 1 Hour Ago Hellcat Senior Newbie Join Date: Apr 2008 Posts: 71 What Jeep do I drive?: FSJ Likes: 5 Liked 9 Times in 5 Posts Hellcat's Garage Jeep Cherokee XJ Diesel part out Asking Price: Varies Condition: Used Location: Mount Riverview, NSW (Lower blue mountains) I have a 1998 (or 9?) Jeep Cherokee diesel that I am parting out. It has ~187,000km



I purchased it with a 'blown turbo' according to the previous owner. Not knowing anything about diesel XJs I simply bought it for its gearbox and transfer case for my petrol.



Most parts other than the gearbox and transfer case are available. All prices are negotiable.



Items:

Engine with all bolt ons (alternator, starter, turbo, rotary fuel pump, injectors etc). $300

The previous owner said it has a blown turbo but I have no idea. Before removing the gearbox I started it and it heard a strange dull noise coming from what I thought was the intake or top of the engine. Best bet is to consider the engine as toast and you're buying it as parts.



Diffs. $250. Currently rear has spring perch pins stuck in them. I think you'll need heat to remove them but I dont have a torch. They are 3.73 ratio and suite upgrade for a petrol with 30s or 31s.



Radiator. $50



Panels. $50 each (doors, tailgate, bonnet) All green. Will get a photo up soon. If you remove will give you a discount



Other parts are also available. PM me for contact details or prices for other parts not listed.



