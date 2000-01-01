 Jeep Cherokee XJ Diesel part out - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default Jeep Cherokee XJ Diesel part out
Asking Price: Varies
Condition: Used
Location: Mount Riverview, NSW (Lower blue mountains)
I have a 1998 (or 9?) Jeep Cherokee diesel that I am parting out. It has ~187,000km

I purchased it with a 'blown turbo' according to the previous owner. Not knowing anything about diesel XJs I simply bought it for its gearbox and transfer case for my petrol.

Most parts other than the gearbox and transfer case are available. All prices are negotiable.

Items:
Engine with all bolt ons (alternator, starter, turbo, rotary fuel pump, injectors etc). $300
The previous owner said it has a blown turbo but I have no idea. Before removing the gearbox I started it and it heard a strange dull noise coming from what I thought was the intake or top of the engine. Best bet is to consider the engine as toast and you're buying it as parts.

Diffs. $250. Currently rear has spring perch pins stuck in them. I think you'll need heat to remove them but I dont have a torch. They are 3.73 ratio and suite upgrade for a petrol with 30s or 31s.

Radiator. $50

Panels. $50 each (doors, tailgate, bonnet) All green. Will get a photo up soon. If you remove will give you a discount

Other parts are also available. PM me for contact details or prices for other parts not listed.

All parts are pick up from Mount Riverview, Blue Mountains. Which is about 10 minutes from Penrith. May post small items depending on size and if they fit in the office works boxes.

