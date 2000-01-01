Maintenance time! Hi guys!



Well, after a whole 7 years and 36,000kms, my springs are sagging and bowing, making them rub on the sway bar connectors.



To be fair, they are US Currie ones for a petrol, and mine is a diesel with a bar and winch.



To add to the project, and despite fitting Superior rings, pinions and axles, I've busted the front diff doing very light wheeling (actually it was pulling a Triton, Amarok and a Ranger out of the Macquarie River ).



So we're looking at importing a pair of ProRock 60's for it, and fitting new springs.



So who has good springs these days? I'm engineered for 3", so can go that little extra and they need to suit the extra weight of the diesel with an aux tank and the other gear up front.



