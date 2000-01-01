Jeep xj 85 Shutting down and and having trouble starting New to the forum



Starting issue with my 95 xj seems to be getting worse it started out just doing it when it was hot so I just took it as the heat spake issue but it started getting worse and doing it with in about 10 min of driving. It starts to miss and then stalls and takes a bit to get going again. I'm positive it's an electrical problem as the car is duel fuel and does the same weather on lpg or petrol. I have just up graded the cooling system to help solve the heat soak issue



have replaced in the last 5000klm



fuel pump



fuel filter



spark plugs, leads, dizy cap and button



been reading a couple other posts with similar problems with regards to the crank senser the coil and possibly computer? The car has a after Mark immobiliser thinking I'll rip that out next.





