YJ hardtop - can be made to fit TJ Asking Price: $700 Condition: Used Location: Perth Selling a YJ hardtop that I originally bought for my TJ but didn't have the time to mod to fit right.



Good:



Structurely in good condition

Side windows intact and in good condition



Bad:



(Not so bad) custom rear window made of diamond plate

Could do with a paint job

A few surface crack on the inside (aesthetic only)



Feel free to send through any questions or request any pics and I can send them through via email.



