TPM system fault came on... Had my balancing and alignment done today on my limited in the afternoon and in the evening while on my way back TPM system fault came on for the front right tyre....

How do I fix it, I checked the tyre pressure and it was normal :;;;( Had my balancing and alignment done today on my limited in the afternoon and in the evening while on my way back TPM system fault came on for the front right tyre....How do I fix it, I checked the tyre pressure and it was normal :;;;(