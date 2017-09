Jeep Vintage steel rims Hey guys,



I'm looking to buy some steel rims for my TJ but I don't want the normal steelies you see around, instead I was looking for something more "vintage" look.

Something like the one on the photo here attached.

Do you guys know where I can get 5 of them?

Can anyone help me to get the correct size? (Offset and etc are a bit confusing me)

32x11.5 r15 will be the tyres for them.

I will sell my old rims.



Thanks in advance.



