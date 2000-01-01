Scrambler 2008 Asking Price: $12000 Make: Jeep Model: CJ8 Scrambler Year: 1982 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 10000 Rego State: Qld 1982 Scrambler (not Overlander)



Good condition - body generally OK but some tidy up required soon



Odo circa 10,000KM but on the way around again.



Registered as a two seater



Pretty much stock except for 283 Chev (electronic dizzy) and 31" tyres (Summit Mud Hogs 70%) and front E-locker.



Has Tourneau cover, bikinini top, wind jammer, soft half doors & windows to suit,



Have a set of full doors which sound but needs a some work on hardware. Doors are a different colour to the body



Tow Bar



1 Piece Chrome rear axels



Chrome Front axels



Few miscellaneous spare to go with it.

Full climate air control - what ever it is outside its the same inside





Will get roadworthy if sold in QLD.



Only selling as moving OS and its turning out to be a PIA to take it with me.



Not really negotiable on price 1982 Scrambler (not Overlander)Good condition - body generally OK but some tidy up required soonOdo circa 10,000KM but on the way around again.Registered as a two seaterPretty much stock except for 283 Chev (electronic dizzy) and 31" tyres (Summit Mud Hogs 70%) and front E-locker.Has Tourneau cover, bikinini top, wind jammer, soft half doors & windows to suit,Have a set of full doors which sound but needs a some work on hardware. Doors are a different colour to the bodyTow Bar1 Piece Chrome rear axelsChrome Front axelsFew miscellaneous spare to go with it.Full climate air control - what ever it is outside its the same insideWill get roadworthy if sold in QLD.Only selling as moving OS and its turning out to be a PIA to take it with me.Not really negotiable on price Attached Thumbnails