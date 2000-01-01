 Scrambler 2008 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page Scrambler 2008


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Duk's Avatar
Duk  Duk is offline
AJOR Silver
  
Join Date: Jun 2004
Location: D/Bay
Posts: 726
Likes: 0
Liked 14 Times in 9 Posts
Default Scrambler 2008
Asking Price: $12000
Make: Jeep
Model: CJ8 Scrambler
Year: 1982
Condition: Good
Odometer KM: 10000
Rego State: Qld
1982 Scrambler (not Overlander)

Good condition - body generally OK but some tidy up required soon

Odo circa 10,000KM but on the way around again.

Registered as a two seater

Pretty much stock except for 283 Chev (electronic dizzy) and 31" tyres (Summit Mud Hogs 70%) and front E-locker.

Has Tourneau cover, bikinini top, wind jammer, soft half doors & windows to suit,

Have a set of full doors which sound but needs a some work on hardware. Doors are a different colour to the body

Tow Bar

1 Piece Chrome rear axels

Chrome Front axels

Few miscellaneous spare to go with it.
Full climate air control - what ever it is outside its the same inside


Will get roadworthy if sold in QLD.

Only selling as moving OS and its turning out to be a PIA to take it with me.

Not really negotiable on price
Attached Thumbnails
jeep.jpg  

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:14 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=