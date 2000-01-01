1982 Scrambler (not Overlander)
Good condition - body generally OK but some tidy up required soon
Odo circa 10,000KM but on the way around again.
Registered as a two seater
Pretty much stock except for 283 Chev (electronic dizzy) and 31" tyres (Summit Mud Hogs 70%) and front E-locker.
Has Tourneau cover, bikinini top, wind jammer, soft half doors & windows to suit,
Have a set of full doors which sound but needs a some work on hardware. Doors are a different colour to the body
Tow Bar
1 Piece Chrome rear axels
Chrome Front axels
Few miscellaneous spare to go with it.
Full climate air control - what ever it is outside its the same inside
Will get roadworthy if sold in QLD.
Only selling as moving OS and its turning out to be a PIA to take it with me.
Not really negotiable on price