Pointy Nose Asking Price: $12,000 Make: Willys Model: Pointy Nose Year: 1955 Condition: Good - project underway Odometer KM: 000 Rego State: not registered Expressions of interest at this point



!955 Willys pointy nose

6-226 engine

Tray bed



Have had truck for 9 years or so and recently started rebuild but sold shed before it got finished - now moving OS and price to ship/import makes it sort of not feasible. Might still take it.



Heaps of new parts, rebuilds, probably spent asking price on that alone.



Photo is when I got it - can take others for serious contenders in current state.



