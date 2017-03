Can anyone identify this gearbox? Does anyone recognise the main gearbox here? I've identified the transfer as a Dana/Spicer model 18, but the gearbox has me stumped, it has no makers ID cast into it that I can find, but as a model 18 transfer and what looks like a Jeep park brake drum, I figured I'd ask the Jeep community....



It came into my possession with no details as to what it was fitted to, but I figure a PTO for a model 18 has gotta be a rare enough bit of kit so I snagged it.



