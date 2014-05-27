Jeep Cherokee XJ 2001 Asking Price: $4,000.00 Or Nearest Offer Make: Jeep Model: Cherokee XJ Classic Year: 2001 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 120,000 Rego State: Queensland Model: Classic

Colour: Maroon

Very well looked after. Used to fetch groceries etc.

Always garaged.

I have owned it for approx 12 years- never been off the bitumen.

Serviced by myself. Wheel alignments always done when needed.

IPF Fatboy Headlight bulbs in CIBIE Housings with correct relays for them.

Performance Friction Front Disc Brake Pads(from Quadratec USA)

Tyres are Falken WildPeak A/T on OEM Mags-approx 90% tread.

Towbar (never been used for towing)

Battery is a Federal brand (for Jeep Cherokees)

Seat upholstery/cushions in excellent condition.

New hood lining 27/05/2014

