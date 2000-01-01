OTC Professional Jeep Balljoint/U-Joint Replacement Toolset Asking Price: 375 Condition: Used in Perfect Working Condition Location: Perth, 6027 This is a top of the line professional kit which will also easily suit DIY folks at home are on the trail. Used in perfect working condition - no damage; nothing missing. All adaptors included. OTC is the highest quality tool manufacturer specifically made for professionals - you will not find a better product anywhere on the planet. Includes everything to replace U-Joints and Ball Joints on most late model Jeeps. This is a portable set and it can be used on the trail. Instructions and hard case included. Pickup from Ocean Reef, 6027. postage on average is about $40+ within Oz but send me your postcode for an accurate quote via AusPost



High end quality kit to replace Jeep/Dodge balljoints, u-joints on almost any vehicle including Cardan type Unis as well as anchor pins on drum brakes



Includes:



OTC #7249 Main Set with Adaptors, C-Clamp, instructions and Hard Case



OTC #7894 Jeep/Dodge Adaptor Set which is required to replace balljoints on the following:

ALL XJ Cherokees and Comanches; ALL Wranglers (TJ to JK); ALL Jeep Grand Cherokees as well as Dodge Ram 1/2-ton 4WD



This is a top of the line professional kit which will also easily suit DIY folks at home are on the trail. Used in perfect working condition - no damage; nothing missing. All adaptors included. OTC is the highest quality tool manufacturer specifically made for professionals - you will not find a better product anywhere on the planet. Includes everything to replace U-Joints and Ball Joints on most late model Jeeps. This is a portable set and it can be used on the trail. Instructions and hard case included. Pickup from Ocean Reef, 6027. postage on average is about $40+ within Oz but send me your postcode for an accurate quote via AusPostHigh end quality kit to replace Jeep/Dodge balljoints, u-joints on almost any vehicle including Cardan type Unis as well as anchor pins on drum brakesIncludes:OTC #7249 Main Set with Adaptors, C-Clamp, instructions and Hard CaseOTC #7894 Jeep/Dodge Adaptor Set which is required to replace balljoints on the following:ALL XJ Cherokees and Comanches; ALL Wranglers (TJ to JK); ALL Jeep Grand Cherokees as well as Dodge Ram 1/2-ton 4WD Attached Thumbnails __________________

there's Only One Last edited by Rodgebone; 1 Hour Ago at 03:12 PM .