Spy Shots! 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Inches Closer to Production We know it's coming! You know it's coming, everyone is excited about the potential unvieling of the 2018 JL Wrangler. Its one of the most highly anticipated vehicles expected in the next few years. The standard-bearer for the Jeep brand is about to get its biggest makeover in the history of the lineup.



Initial fear and speculation is that the Wrangler would abandon its tried-and-true solid axle and body-on-frame configuration. After intense feedback from Jeep enthusiasts, the brand decided to keep the basic formula intact, if it was even ever in danger in the first place.



Were pretty sure the JL will come with one of three engine options: a gas V-6, the 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6, and a turbocharged I-4, possibly displacing 2.0 liters. Transmission choices are likely to be an eight-speed automatic and six-speed manual. The diesel will likely be automatic only. Although well-cladded, these spy shots reveal a few more details.



Validating the screenshots leaked out of a dealer meeting, it appears the JL will get LED-strip driving lights in the front, flanking the traditional seven-slot vertical grille and round headlights.



Around back, theres a little flap lifted revealing a backup camera that appears to be nested in the middle of the fullsize spare tire. To the relief of Wrangler loyalists everywhere, it appears that front and rear solid axles are present and accounted for. The rake of the front windshield appears to be slightly more angled than before but still decidedly upright.



We expect to see the new JL Wrangler in all its glory soon, possibly at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.















Share your thoughts with the Ausjeep group below. Attached Thumbnails

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum Subscribe to Adventure __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com Last edited by Jimmyb; 1 Hour Ago at 03:44 PM .