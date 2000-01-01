Track building Hi all, im trying to go about designing and building an obstacle course for 4wd competition and general use on a patch of land I can't dig on (can only build up). Are there track designers out there? Or is this something only manufacturers engineers put together for shows? Can't seem to find any resource or guideline on how these obstacles should be constructed.



